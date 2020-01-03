Phyn expands its water leak-detection system to protect larger homes and commercial properties

Phyn Plus is our favorite solution for detecting leaks in a home’s water supply, and then automatically shutting off the water supply to prevent catastrophic damage. But if you live in a large home with a main water supply line larger than 1.25 inches in diameter, Phyn Plus won’t work. To remedy that situation, Phyn is bringing its leak-detection technology to two new models that will be shown at CES: The Phyn XL 1.5” and the Phyn XL 2".

As you’ve probably guessed the Phyn XL 1.5” can be installed on any water pipe less than 1.5 inches in diameter, and the Phyn XL 2” can accommodate water pipes less than 2 inches in diameter. Phyn says both products will be available this summer, but the company has not disclosed pricing for either.

Phyn positions the Phyn XL 1.5” as being suitable for larger residential properties, while the Phyn XL 2” is aimed at light commercial properties, such as restaurants and retail banks. The leak detectors report water usage patterns to the Phyn Dashboard, a web-based portal that can be used to monitor water usage at multiple properties outfitted with Phyn devices.

Phyn The Phyn XL with its companion water shut-off valve.

The new models will be available with or without an integrated shut-off valve, the latter scenario being intended for property owners who are mostly interested in tracking and reducing water consumption. Both of the XL devices can be connected to a local network via either Wi-Fi or hardwired ethernet (the Phyn Plus is Wi-Fi only).

Phyn says it conducted a pilot program in which local restaurants in the City of Santa Fe were outfitted with Phyn Plus devices. The businesses observed up to a 25-percent savings on their water bills, with one operation slashing its water consumption by 40 percent.