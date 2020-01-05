News

Relative unknown Konka jumps into the U.S. TV market with quantum dot and OLED models

A newcomer to the U.S., Konka is the fifth largest TV manufacturer in China.

konka x11 series oled tv 55 inch front cropped
Konka

It seems like every other year that another company enters or exits the U.S. TV market. Sometimes it’s the same outfit. Take LeEco, for example: The Chinese manufacturer swooped in in 2016—attempting to acquire Vizio in the process—only to flame out, leaving Vizio behind.

Konka might prove to have more staying power, being the number-five TV vendor in China, with all the ramifications of global trading competition being present.

But the big news is not so much another vendor, but a vendor entering with an OLED TV—Konka X11 series. OLEDs are notoriously hard to fabricate in larger sizes, but the company isn’t saying if it’s manufacturing its own or sourcing them from an OEM—with South Korea’s LG being the most likely supplier.

konka q7 series qled smart tv 55 inch cropped Konka

Konka mimics Samsung in describing its quantum-dot Q7 series TVs QLEDs.

The company will offer a rather broad range, including the smaller and more affordable H3- and U5-series, a Q7 series with quantum dot color, and even a series of micro-LED TVs similar to Samsung’s The Wall. What’s more, Konka says it also show 8K OLED TVs at CES this year.

We’ve yet to see a Konka TV, but it’s an impressive and ambitious stab at the U.S. market. Stay tuned for reviews as soon as we can lay our hands on samples. 

Jon is a Juilliard-trained musician, former x86/6800 programmer, and long-time (late 70s) computer enthusiast living in the San Francisco bay area. jjacobi@pcworld.com

  
