Flo Technologies adds a stand-alone water sensor to its lineup at CES

The Flo by Moen Smart Water detector works independently or in conjunction with the Flo by Moen smart water valve.

Executive Editor, TechHive |

flo by moen smart water detector
Flo Technologies

When we reviewed the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff in early 2019, we found it to be highly effective at preventing water damage. But for all their sophistication, systems like this can have difficulty quickly pinpointing the precise source of a water leak. The new Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector, announced Sunday at CES in Las Vegas, should help with that.

Place the 3.5-inch Smart Water Detector in locations you think are susceptible to leaks—at the base of a water heater or other home appliance, for example, or next to a toilet. If the sensor detects the presence of water, freezing temperatures that could lead to a burst pipe, or high humidity, it will send an alert to your smartphone.

Monitoring humidity levels is useful not only for detecting leaks, but to warn you of conditions in which mold can grow.

flo by moen smart water detector in use Flo Technologies

The Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector can be installed near appliances that use water and will alert you when those devices leak.

The new sensor can operate independently of Flo’s Smart Water Shutoff, but if you do have one of those installed on your main water supply line, Flo’s new Smart Water Detector can send it a signal to shut off the water to prevent catastrophic water damage.

The Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector is now available for pre-order at MeetFlo.com for $49.99, or you can order a three-pack for $129.99. Flo expects the new sensor to be available for purchase at Amazon beginning in March.

Michael covers the smart-home, home-entertainment, and home-networking beats, working in the smart home he built in 2007.

  
