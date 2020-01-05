Vizio trumpets its move into the OLED TV market at CES

Vizio dropped a stunner during its CES press briefings: It will become the third major manufacturer after LG and Sony to market OLED TVs in North America.

OLED and LCD

The 55- and 65-inch 4K OLED sets will be powered by an all-new processor—the Vizio IQ Ultra—which will also grace the company’s new top-of-the-line PX- and P9-series LED-backlit LCD TVs. The latter will now be available in a larger 85-inch model. The company touts a ProGaming Engine and “Auto Game Mode” enabled by the new processor for smoother, tear-less gaming. A new IQ Active chip will power the Vizio’s less-expensive V5-, M7-, and M8-series LCD TVs in 2020.

Vizio Vizio's new OLED for 2020

Smartcast 4.0

Vizio will also revamp its Smartcast operating system. The company says Smartcast 4.0 will feature a larger library of content, faster browsing, and more granular personalization. Vizio’s Smart Voice remote has also been redesigned for easier use with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri.

Matching soundbars

The company has also been busy updating its audio lineup, including its wild, top-of-the-line Elevate soundbar, featuring auto-rotating front height channels (we have more details about the Elevate at this link). The names of the rest of Vizio’s soundbar mirror those of its TV lineup: the P-Series (Professional), M-Series (Mid-range), and V-Series (Value). Although Vizio has yet to announce prices (or availability), you can expect them to scale in line with the TVs they’re designed to be paired with.