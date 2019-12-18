Alexa joins the Mickey Mouse Club with a new version of the Amazon Echo Wall Clock

Amazon just rolled out a Mickey Mouse Edition of its Echo Wall Clock, featuring a brightly colored rendering of the Disney icon. Mickey’s arms and hands rotate around the battery-powered clock’s face to point to the hour and minute.

Like the original Echo Wall Clock, however, this one must be paired with an existing Amazon Echo smart speaker via Bluetooth. Voice commands must be addressed to the speaker, not the clock, and you won’t be able to substitute Alexa’s voice for Mickey’s.

In addition to its obvious role of showing the time, the Echo Wall Clock Mickey Mouse Edition can also display multiple timers, using an array of 60 LEDs that light up in sequence as the timer counts down the last 60 seconds. The clock can also display animations for alarms, reminders, and notifications.

The clock measures 10 inches in diameter and is 1.6 inches thick. It’s fabricated primarily from plastic, with a clear cover and a metallic finish on its outer ring. The Amazon Echo Wall Clock–Disney Mickey Mouse Edition is available now for $49.99, including four AA batteries.