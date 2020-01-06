Kwikset unveils a new Wi-Fi smart lock with a fingerprint reader

Kwikset launched its first Wi-Fi smart lock at CES last year, and it’s back in Las Vegas this year showing off a new, no-hub Halo lock that you can open with a swipe of your fingertip.

Announced Monday and slated to go on sale later this year for $249, the Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a compact smart lock with a standard keyhole plus an integrated fingerprint reader.

The Halo Touch will be able to store up to 100 fingerprints for 50 users. Once they’re enrolled, they’ll be able to open the lock with a single touch of the sensor.

Just like the keypad version of the Halo, the Halo Touch comes with an app that lets you keep tabs on the lock, monitor who goes in and out, and manage enrolled fingerprints.

Kwikset The Halo Touch Wi-Fi smart lock can store up to 100 fingerprints, and it comes in both contemporary and traditional (pictured) designs.

All fingerprints are stored locally in the lock rather than in the cloud. SmartKey Security helps to prevent lock-picking and bumping, while allowing you to quickly re-key the lock.

The Halo Touch connects directly to your Wi-Fi network, which means it doesn’t require a hub or a gateway. It also offers integration with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Of course, the Halo Touch's Wi-Fi connectivity makes it a bit of a power hog versus, say, a Bluetooth-enabled smart lock. Kwikset says the Halo Touch's four AA batteries should last about six months.

Available in both traditional and contemporary designs, the Halo Touch comes with the choice of satin nickel, venetian bronze (for the traditional design) and iron black (for the contemporary version) finishes.