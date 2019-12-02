Cyber Monday deal: Give your dumb TV some smarts with this $35 Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle

Green-eyed with envy over the latest TVs with built-in voice assistants? Check out a red-hot Cyber Monday deal that’ll let you add Google Assistant to almost any TV for just $35.

Walmart is bundling a Google Home Mini smart speaker with a Chromecast video streaming device for a mere $35, and you'll also get a $10 Vudu credit. If you were to buy those items separately, they'd come to $74, good for an impressive $39 discount.

Once you’ve plugged the Chromecast into an available HDMI port on your TV, you can use the Google Home Mini to control the Chromecast with your voice via Google Assistant. For example, you can ask Google to play YouTube videos, queue up a movie on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, or skip to the next episode of the TV series you bought with your Vudu credit.

The Google Home Mini may not be the newest version of Google’s smallest Assistant-enabled speaker (that would be the Nest Mini), but it’s still one of our favorite diminutive smart speakers, complete with touch controls, decent audio, and a fits-anywhere form factor.

The 3rd-gen Chromecast, meanwhile, supports up to 1080p video resolution, and it offers dozens of video and music streaming apps from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, HBO, Showtime, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, iHeartRadio, and more.

$35 - Google Home Mini + Chromecast + $10 Vudu credit (CM deal, Walmart, $39 off)