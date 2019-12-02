Reminder: Today is the last day to get Hulu for $1.99 per month

If you’ve never tried Hulu before (or at least haven’t subscribed to it for 12 months), you should consider its Black Friday/Cyber Monday dealRemove non-product link that slashes its ad-based subscription to just $1.99 per month for a whole year. While not as good as 2018’s $0.99 offer, you’ll still end up paying a little under $24 by the end of the year, down from the $72 you’d have to shell out with the regular $5.99 subscription.

This deal has been active for all of Black Friday weekend, but today is (probably) the last day you’ll see it this year. If you’re not already familiar with Hulu, this streaming service produces critically acclaimed originals like The Handmaid’s Tale while also supporting an impressive back catalog that includes everything from Seinfeld and Frasier to beloved anime series like Cowboy Bebop.

Hulu

If this deal sounds good, just keep the caveats we mentioned above in mind. This offer is only for brand-new subscribers or people who unsubscribed from Hulu over a year ago. This deal also only applies to the service’s ad-supported version, and “commercial breaks” on Hulu are astonishingly repetitive and frequent. You also can’t combine this deal with any other special offers (and that includes gift cards)—but you can cancel it anytime you wish.

Speaking of special offers, you may want to consider the Disney+ bundle if you have cash to spare—it gives you Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $12.99 a month. The Hulu subscription in that bundle is still the ad-supported version, but if you’re already interested in the other two services, you’ll save about $12 with the Disney+ bundle over keeping those as separate subscriptions and adding on this deal.