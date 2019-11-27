Deal

Black Friday deal: Save $90 on the Ring Alarm Starter Kit and get a free Echo Dot while you’re at it

Ring’s Black Friday deals went live a little early, and they include big savings on its easy-to-install starter kits.

Senior Writer, TechHive |

ring alarm bundle
Ring

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you’ve been dragging your feet about installing a smart alarm system in your home, you’ve just run out of excuses, with Amazon’s Ring brand rolling out a series of enticing discounts for Black Friday.

While Ring is owned by Amazon, some of Ring’s best early Black Friday can be found from other retailers.

Best Buy is selling its own exclusive RIng Alarm Starter Kit, which includes a base station, two keypads, three contact sensors, an extended, and two motion detectors, for $210, a $90 savings—oh, and you get a free Amazon Echo Dot, too.

Home Depot has its own Ring Alarm Starter Kit for sale, which includes a base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range detector, all for $179, or $70 off.

And if you head over to Ring.com, you’ll find savings of up to $100 for its various starter kits, with the 14-piece kit Ring Alarm kit (which includes a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and a range extender) selling for just $229, versus its usual $329 list price.

Ring Alarm is a TechHive Editor’s Choice for home security systems, and in our review, we called it a “fantastic product” that’s “equipped with everything it needs to grow into a comprehensive smart home system.” Even better, installing Ring Alarm was a “smooth-as-silk” process, we said.

More Ring deals

Ring is also offering discounts on many of its floodlights, spotlights, and pathlights, including:

$199 - Floodlight Cam ($50 off)
$80 - Spotlight Battery 2-pack + Bridge ($20 off)
$50 - Floodlight Battery + Bridge ($20 off)
$70 - Floodlight Wired + Bridge ($20 off)
$70 - Pathlight battery ($10 off)

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart home and home entertainment products.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon