Black Friday deal: Save $90 on the Ring Alarm Starter Kit and get a free Echo Dot while you’re at it

If you’ve been dragging your feet about installing a smart alarm system in your home, you’ve just run out of excuses, with Amazon’s Ring brand rolling out a series of enticing discounts for Black Friday.

While Ring is owned by Amazon, some of Ring’s best early Black Friday can be found from other retailers.

Best Buy is selling its own exclusive RIng Alarm Starter KitRemove non-product link, which includes a base station, two keypads, three contact sensors, an extended, and two motion detectors, for $210, a $90 savings—oh, and you get a free Amazon Echo Dot, too.

Home Depot has its own Ring Alarm Starter KitRemove non-product link for sale, which includes a base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range detector, all for $179, or $70 off.

And if you head over to Ring.com, you’ll find savings of up to $100 for its various starter kits, with the 14-piece kit Ring Alarm kitRemove non-product link (which includes a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and a range extender) selling for just $229, versus its usual $329 list price.

Ring Alarm is a TechHive Editor’s Choice for home security systems, and in our review, we called it a “fantastic product” that’s “equipped with everything it needs to grow into a comprehensive smart home system.” Even better, installing Ring Alarm was a “smooth-as-silk” process, we said.

More Ring deals

Ring is also offering discounts on many of its floodlights, spotlights, and pathlights, including:

$199 - Floodlight CamRemove non-product link ($50 off)

$80 - Spotlight Battery 2-pack + BridgeRemove non-product link ($20 off)

$50 - Floodlight Battery + BridgeRemove non-product link ($20 off)

$70 - Floodlight Wired + BridgeRemove non-product link ($20 off)

$70 - Pathlight batteryRemove non-product link ($10 off)