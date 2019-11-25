Put three Amazon Echo Dots in your house for $65 with this early Black Friday deal

The more Amazon Echo Dots you have in your home, the easier it is to ask Alexa to do your bidding, and Amazon is offering a killer pre-Black Friday deal that’ll help you jump-start your Echo Dot collection.

Just a few days before Black Friday kicks off, Amazon is selling an Echo DotRemove non-product link three-pack for just $65, which comes out to about $21.66 per Dot, or more than half off the Dot’s usual $50 sticker price.

To take advantage of the deal, you’ll have to jump through a couple of minor hoops. First, put three Echo Dots in your Amazon shopping cart. Once that’s done, plug the discount code DOT3PACK into the “Enter code” form in the “Payment method” section. When you do, you’ll instantly get a $40 credit on your cart, leaving you with the discounted total of $64.97 (before tax).

If you’ve been thinking about turning your house into a smart home, the Echo Dot—or three of them, in this case—makes for an easy way to start. The diminutive smart speaker makes for a perfect fit on a shelf, table, or in a bookcase. You can ask Alexa to control your smart gadgets, set timers, give you a weather report, or play music, while the free Alexa Guard feature will warn you if it hears suspicious sounds like breaking glass or smoke alarms.

More Echo smart speaker deals

The Echo Dot isn’t the only Echo speaker on sale. The Echo SubRemove non-product link, a subwoofer that can add some oomph to a connected Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Studio, or another compatible Echo device, is selling for $110, a $20 discount off its usual $130 price tag.

You can also grab the Echo Input, a hockey puck-shaped device that can turn a “dumb” speaker smart via Blueooth or the included 3.5mm audio cable. Normally $35, the Echo Input is on sale now for $25Remove non-product link, a $10 savings.

Amazon is bundling the Echo Plus, a bigger and better-sounding version of the Echo Dot that also comes equipped with a Zigbee hub, with a Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 smart LED bulb. The Echo Plus and Philips Hue smart bulb packageRemove non-product link makes for a perfect way to get started with smart lighting, and it’s going for $150, a $30 savings compared to buying the two gadgets separately.