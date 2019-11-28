Deal

Put an Amazon Echo Show 5 on your bedside table for $50 on Black Friday

Amazon's smallest smart display is also one of its best, and it's getting a $40 discount for Black Friday.

echo show 5 charcoal front left angle
Amazon

Smart displays are the new alarm clocks, and why not? They tell the time, they have alarms, they love to chat, and they’re easier to program than old-school LED alarms. Oh, and on Black Friday, they’re also way cheap.

Take the Amazon Echo Show 5, one of our favorite smart displays that’s equipped with a five-inch screen, onboard Alexa, and a built-in camera for video calls.

Normally on sale for $90, the Echo Show 5 will sell for a mere $50 starting on Thanksgiving, making it a perfect gift for anyone who’s had it up to here with their Sharp alarm clock.

In our review of the Echo Show 5, we called it “the best top-to-bottom value” in the smart display market, praising it for its “good looks,” solid audio quality, and ability to play TV shows and movies from Amazon Prime Video. You can also ask Alexa about the weather or request that she set a sunrise alarm, and she’ll help control your smart home devices, too. If you’re worried about the video camera, there’s a physical lens shutter for privacy.

Looking for a bigger smart display? Amazon’s new Echo Show 8, which boasts an 8-inch screen and stereo speakers, is already on sale for $80, or $50 off its $130 list price. Meanwhile, the 10-inch Echo Show bundled with a Philips Hue bulb has a Black Friday sale price of just $150, a whopping $110 off their combined list prices.

