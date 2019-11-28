Put an Amazon Echo Show 5 on your bedside table for $50 on Black Friday

Smart displays are the new alarm clocks, and why not? They tell the time, they have alarms, they love to chat, and they’re easier to program than old-school LED alarms. Oh, and on Black Friday, they’re also way cheap.

Take the Amazon Echo Show 5Remove non-product link, one of our favorite smart displays that’s equipped with a five-inch screen, onboard Alexa, and a built-in camera for video calls.

Normally on sale for $90, the Echo Show 5Remove non-product link will sell for a mere $50 starting on Thanksgiving, making it a perfect gift for anyone who’s had it up to here with their Sharp alarm clock.

In our review of the Echo Show 5, we called it “the best top-to-bottom value” in the smart display market, praising it for its “good looks,” solid audio quality, and ability to play TV shows and movies from Amazon Prime Video. You can also ask Alexa about the weather or request that she set a sunrise alarm, and she’ll help control your smart home devices, too. If you’re worried about the video camera, there’s a physical lens shutter for privacy.

Looking for a bigger smart display? Amazon’s new Echo Show 8Remove non-product link, which boasts an 8-inch screen and stereo speakers, is already on sale for $80, or $50 off its $130 list price. Meanwhile, the 10-inch Echo Show bundled with a Philips Hue bulbRemove non-product link has a Black Friday sale price of just $150, a whopping $110 off their combined list prices.

$50 - Amazon Echo Show 5Remove non-product link ($40 off)

$80 - Amazon Echo Show 8Remove non-product link ($50 off)

$150 - Amazon Echo Show + Philips Hue bulbRemove non-product link ($110 off)