Arlo Pro 2 four-camera bundle is selling at a $250 discount during Black Friday week

No home security cameras yet? Snap up this Arlo Pro 2 starter kit while it’s on sale.

Here’s an easy and inexpensive way to jump-start your home security, with Arlo serving up a four-pack of its Pro 2 security camera system at a steep Black Friday discount.

On sale at Best Buy for $400, or $250 off its typical $650 sticker price, this Arlo Pro 2 starter kit includes four 1080p Pro 2 security cameras and a base station.

These outdoor and indoor cameras can run on either AC power or rechargeable batteries, and they feature two-way audio, night vision, and up to three user-definable motion zones.

The Arlo Pro 2 supports Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings, and you can also set up custom rules and triggers with help from IFTTT.

Of course, there is a new Arlo Pro camera—the Arlo Pro 3, which just won our Editors’ Choice award. The Arlo Pro 3’s biggest improvement over the Pro 2 is its 2K resolution, an 80-percent boost over the 1080p Arlo Pro 2. Nice, but the Black Friday savings for the newer Arlo Pro 3 are considerably more modest. Best Buy is selling a 6-camera Arlo Pro 3 starter kit for $990, a $110 savings. Not bad, but if you’re looking for a better bargain, stick with the Arlo Pro 2 deal.

Arlo Pro 2 four-camera starter kit - $400 ($250 off)

 
