The easy-to-install August Smart Lock Pro + Connect is $130 off for Black Friday

Our favorite retrofit smart lock comes with a Wi-Fi bridge included, and it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

The August Smart Lock Pro is one of the easiest-to-install retrofit smart locks on the market, and you can snap one up on Black Friday for a steep discount.

On sale for $149 (or $130 off its usual $279 sticker price), the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect kit includes both the smart lock and a bridge that connects the Bluetooth-enabled lock to your Wi-Fi network.

You can install the Smart Lock Pro onto your existing deadbolt, no drilling required. Once installed, you’ll be able to lock and unlock your door remotely, grant door access to guests, and keep tabs on when your door has been opened, closed, locked, or unlocked.

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, the Smart Lock Pro can also sense when you’re near and lock or unlock the door automatically.

We gave the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect kit a thumbs-up in our review, praising its “easy-to-use” smartphone app and its reliable auto-locking and unlocking feature. We did knock Smart Lock Pro’s “expensive” price tag, but given its $130 Black Friday discount, it’s (for the moment, anyway) more of a bargain than a splurge.

$149 - August Smart Lock Pro + Connect (Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, $130 off)

 
