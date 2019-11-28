Deal

3rd-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat gets a $70 Black Friday discount

Now’s the perfect time to jump on the Nest thermostat bandwagon.

Nest Learning Thermostat third generation
Today's Best Tech Deals

If you’ve been pining to upgrade your dumb thermostat to a vaunted Nest model, Turkey Day might be the time.

Lowe’s will be selling the 3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat for $179, or $70 off its typical $249 price tag, starting on Thanksgiving.

Nest is the name everyone thinks of when it comes to smart thermostats, and the latest Nest Learning Thermostat lives up to the legacy. In our review, we call it “easy to use,” “beautifully styled,” and equipped with a “top-notch” user interface for those who like to tinker.

The Nest Learning Thermostat features one of the smartest algorithms on the market when it comes to figuring out the perfect temperature for your house, whether you’re home or away—and indeed, it uses motion sensors geofencing to figure out whether you’re at home or not.

3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat - $179 ($70 off)

 
