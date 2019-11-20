Spotify opens up free music streaming to Amazon Echo, Sonos, and Bose speakers

Spotify just announced that starting soon, users on its free music subscription tier will be able to stream their tunes on Amazon Echo, Sonos, and Bose smart speakers.

The news comes just a day after Amazon announced that it would let users play a free, ad-supported version of Amazon Music on iPhones, Android phones, and Fire TV devices.

Sonos had announced last week that its customers would have free access to Spotify’s ad-supported tier, including access to 15 personalized on-demand playlists.

Spotify announced only three markets that will be getting the new free streaming features on Echo and Bose smart speakers: Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

Once Spotify pulls the switch (the streaming music giant didn’t give any precise dates), free Spotify users will be able to ask Alexa to play their Spotify tunes and playlists on their Echo and Fire TV devices.

You’ll also be able to stream free Spotify tunes to supported Sonos and Bose speakers via Spotify Connect.

Spotify had already been pretty generous with its free streaming music, allowing users on its free tier to listen to tunes on their iOS and Android phones, as well as the Google Home smart speaker.

But Amazon Music, which previously only allowed its free users to stream music over Echo devices, turned up the heat Tuesday by opening up "thousands" of free, ad-supported playlists and stations to iPhones, Android devices, and Fire TV gadgets. Indeed, Spotify’s stock price took a hit following Amazon’s announcement.

Amazon initially rolled out ad-free music for Echo devices only back in April. Prime members can listen to two million ad-free Amazon Music tracks (out of a total of 50 million) without paying to a separate subscription.

Apple Music, meanwhile, still doesn’t offer a free music tier, although you can listen to its Beats 1 music station for free.

To use Spotify Connect with your Sonos and Bose speakers, make sure to update your speakers to the latest firmware. Once you do, they should pop up as Spotify Connect devices when you tap the “Devices” icon in the Spotify app.