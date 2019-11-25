Best Black Friday TV deals: 4K TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more

If you’ve been holding off on buying a brand-new 4K TV with all the trimmings, your wait might be over. Black Friday 2019 is promising some of the best TV deals we’ve ever seen, with 4K and OLED sets from the likes of LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio, TCL, and more, with many of them boasting such top-of-the-line features as Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Vizio 75-inch P-series Quantum 4K TV

An early Black Friday TV deal that caught our eye was this 75-inch P-series Quantum 4K TV from VizioRemove non-product link. Boasting quantum dot technology, which is designed to boost color by up to 115 percent compared to a typical 4K HDR TV, the P-Series Quantum supports Dolby Vision, HLG (or Hybrid Log Gamma, an HDR technology designed for broadcasters), and HDR10, while full-array backlighting with 240 local dimming zones help to boost contrast even further. You can stream video from your phone via Apple AirPlay 2 or Chromecast, and you can control the TV with voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

The 75-inch Vizio P-series Quantum 4K TVRemove non-product link is on sale for $1,500 at Best Buy, an impressive $500 off its original sticker price. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the 65-inch version of the Vizio P-series Quantum TVRemove non-product link is going for $900 at Best Buy, or $300 off.

Sony 55-inch X800G series 4K TV

Sony Sony’s 55-inch X800G series 4K HDR TV comes with baked-in Google Assistant, along with near-4K upscaling for 1080p source material.

Another enticing early deal is this 55-inch Sony 4K TV. On sale for $500, or $300 off, the 55-inch Sony X800G series 4K TVRemove non-product link features Sony’s X-Reality PRO technology for upscaling 1080p images to near-4K resolution, an Android-powered interface with onboard Google Assistant, support for voice commands via Alexa, and HDR10 and HLG support.

LG OLED65B9PUA B9 Series 65-inch UHD Smart Display

Amazon The 65-inch LG B9 series OLED TV features Dolby Vision and HLG HDR support, built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, and onboard Alexa and Google Assistant.

2019 feels like it’s the year of OLED. Thanks to its inky blacks and wide viewing angles, OLED technology has long been the holy grail of TV technology, and prices finally dropped to reasonable levels this year. (Heck, I bought one, the best man at my wedding bought one, and even my parents bought one.) Case in point: This 65-inch B9 series 4K OLED TV from LGRemove non-product link, which boasts built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, HDR support (including Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10), onboard Alexa and Google Assistant, AirPlay 2 support, and even support for WiSA wireless speakers. The fact that this 65-inch LG OLED65B9PUA B9 OLED TVRemove non-product link is selling for just $1,797 on Amazon would have been mind-blowing only a year ago.

More Black Friday TV deals

$800 - Hisense 65H9F 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart ULED TVRemove non-product link (Amazon, $200 off)

$289 - LG 50-inch 7300 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TVRemove non-product link (Sam’s Club, $40 off)

$650 - LG 70-inch 70UM6970PUA 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TVRemove non-product link (Target, $350 off)

$550 - Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD TV with HDRRemove non-product link (Best Buy, $350 off)

$1,998 - Sony XBR-65A8G 65-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDRRemove non-product link (Amazon, $1,502 off)

$798 - Sony XBR49X900F 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVRemove non-product link (Amazon, $202 off)

$1,398 - Sony X950G 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVRemove non-product link (Amazon, $402 off)

$498 - Vizio 65-inch M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TVRemove non-product link (Walmart.com, $350 off)