Wyze unwraps a $1.49-per-month cloud storage plan for its budget home security cameras

Wyze, manufacturer of some of our favorite budget-priced home security cameras, just unveiled a new cloud storage plan with a monthly rate that’s quite a bit cheaper than those of its biggest competitors.

Wyze’s Complete Motion Capture service is set to cost just $1.49 per month per camera, compared to $3 per month for Ring and Arlo, or $5 per month (currently, at least) for Nest Aware.

Unfortunately, you can’t subscribe to a Complete Motion Capture plan just yet, with the signup page noting that “critical issues” have led Wyze to postpone the launch while its “developers are working on a fix.” So yes, it’s a bit odd for Wyze to announce the new cloud storage plan only to immediately postpone it; but hey, at least we know it’s coming.

Similar to other basic-tier cloud storage plans for smart security cameras, Wyze’s Complete Motion Capture plan covers only one camera, and it offers 14 days of cloud storage for video clips.

Now, Wyze already boasts 14 days of free cloud storage for its $20 Wyze Cam v2 and $30 Wyze Cam Pan cameras, but it restricts the length of stored video clips (which are uploaded whenever the camera detects motion) to 12 seconds.

Under the new Complete Motion Capture plan, Wyze says it will remove the length cap, which means stored video clips are less likely to cut off in the middle of an event.

While the basic, per-camera, cloud-storage plans Arlo and Ring offer cost twice as much as Wyze’s new Complete Motion Capture plan, they also let you keep video clips in the cloud longer. Arlo, for example, offers 60 days of cloud storage, while Ring gives you 30 days. It’s also worth noting that Ring’s $10-per-month Protect Plus plan covers an unlimited number of cameras and video doorbells, and it includes professional monitoring if you also own a Ring Alarm system.

The current Nest Aware $5-per-month plan, meanwhile, comes with just a five-day video history. That said, Google recently announced an overhaul of its Nest Aware plans, with its new basic plan offering 30 days of cloud storage for $6, and that includes all your Nest devices, not just a single camera. The new Nest Aware plans are slated to arrive early next year.

While Wyze’s Complete Motion Capture plan may not allow you to keep video clips in the cloud for as long as the competition, its inexpensive $1.49-per-month monthly fee is certainly in line with its enticingly affordable cameras. Indeed, we called the Wyze Cam Pan a “mind-blower” given the features it crams in for a mere $30 asking price.