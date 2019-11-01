46% off JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless Headphones With This Code - Deal Alert

Mentioned in this article JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Voice Control $64.95 MSRP $120.00 See it on World Wide Stereo

Get 46% off at World Wide Stereo with our exclusive code HIVE, through 11/7 only. Equipped with massive 40mm drivers, JBL LIVE 400BT headphones deliver JBL Signature Sound, punctuated with enhanced bass so every track on every playlist pops. Need some help getting through the day? Easily access the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa with a tap on the ear cup and play your favorite playlist, text your friend, or check the weather and much more, without glancing at your phone. But that’s not all. The JBL LIVE 400BT headphones can also keep you in touch with your surroundings thanks to the Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology that lets you have a conversation without removing the headphones. Lightweight and comfortable due to the pillow soft padded headband, you’ll enjoy 24 hours of music streaming with 2 hours of recharging time, multi-point connection capabilities, and a convenient detachable cable with remote/mic, that lets you rock on even when the battery goes off. Rock out while staying tuned in with the JBL LIVE 400BT headphones. Use our exclusive coupon code HIVE at checkout to activate a significant 46% discount on the JBL LIVE 400BT's, putting the price at just $64.95 at World Wide Stereo. But do it now, because the code's only good through 11/7.