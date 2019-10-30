Sonos offers a sweet trade-up deal for owners of its aging speakers and amps

If you’ve been holding on to one of Sonos’s older products (and holding out on an upgrade), Sonos would like a word with you. The wireless speaker company has announced a new program that offers a sweet discount off any new product when you recycle an old one. Like, a really old one.

Anyone who participates in the Sonos Trade Up Program will receive a coupon good for a 30-percent discount on a new Sonos product, which could save you hundreds of dollars, depending on what you buy. But you’ll need to own an older Sonos product. Currently the plan includes the following devices:

Non-amplified Zone Players (models ZP80, ZP90, and Connect)

Amplified Zone Players (models ZP100, ZP120, and Connect:Amp)

The first-generation Play:5 powered speaker

Some of those products are more than a decade old, but Sonos has been very good about not obsoleting its hardware (the CR100 controller being a notable exception). So why upgrade if you're still enjoying it? Some of the latest Sonos software features only work with the more current generations of products.

To see if any of your devices are eligible, head over the your account settings in the app, select the System tab, and any products that are qualify will be clearly designated. Alternatively, you can log into your Sonos account on the web at sonos.com.

Michael Brown / IDG Here's an example of what the trade-up program looks like when you log into your account on Sonos.com and click the trade-up tab.

Then you need only follow the steps to put it into Recycle Mode, which starts a three-week timer, at the end of which your product will no longer function.

If your device has been dormant for a while and doesn't have the most current firmware, it might not show up on your account as a qualified product. You can try plugging it in and updating it, or you can simply take it to a participating retailer (e.g., Best Buy) or call an authorized Sonos installer and trade it in that way.

As soon as you enable Recycle Mode, you’ll receive the 30-percent discount code, which can only be used at sonos.com and has no expiration date (unless you trade in your device through a participating retailer or installer). Once the 21 days are up, you can either bring your old device to a e-waste recycling center or ship it back to Sonos. If you're working with a retailer or installer, they'll handle the recycling for you at the time of your trade-in.