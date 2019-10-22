Anker unwraps a battery-powered EufyCam 2 security camera that supports HomeKit

Anker’s Eufy brand is doubling-down on smart security, with the division bowing an Apple HomeKit-coompatible home security camera to market.

Eufy also just unveiled its first smart lock and floodlight camera, along with a battery-powered version of its Video Doorbell and a new security keypad.

EufyCam 2

During its WWDC conference last June, Apple announced that it would finally be extending HomeKit support to security cameras. The EufyCam 2 will join Arlo’s home security cameras in supporting the standard, with Arlo Ultra compatibility announced just today.

Available for pre-order at Best Buy starting next month, the $349 two-camera kit (which includes the two security cameras plus a hub, much like the Arlo Pro 2) boasts up to a full year of battery life (same as its predecessor), 1080p video quality, night vision, “smart” image enhancement, and local video storage.

For Apple smart-home fans, though, the EufyCam 2’s most enticing feature is HomeKit support. Eufy acknowledged earlier this year that it would be among the first smart security brands to support HomeKit and the HomeKit Secure Video API, which allows for video from a HomeKit-enabled security camera to be transmitted to your iPad or Apple TV for local analysis, and then stored securely on iCloud or a third-party service. HomeKit Secure Video support, however, won't be available until later in 2019.

In addition to HomeKit support, the EufyCam 2 will also work with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Eufy Security Smart Lock

The EufyCam 2 wasn’t the only home security device that Eufy unveiled today. Slated for release in the first quarter of 2020, the $169 Eufy Security Smart Lock features a 10-button keypad, “bank-grade” security (so says Eufy), up to a year of battery life, and IP65 certification for resistance to incursion from dust and water projected from a nozzle.

Anker The Eufy Security Smart Lock feaures a 10-button keypad and promises up to a year of battery life.

Armed with fingerprint detection and designed to unlock your door in less than 0.3 seconds, the Security Smart Lock is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, or you can access it remotely with the EufySecurity mobile app.

Eufy Security Floodlight Camera

Next up is the Eufy Security Floodlight Camera, which features a pair of adjustable floodlights that combine for up to 2,500 lumens of brightness, plus a box beneath the lights that houses a 1080p security camera.

Anker Eufy’s new floodlight camera boasts 1080p video resolution, night vision, motion sensors, and an integrated alarm.

The $200 Security Floodlight Camera boasts motion detection, two-way audio, IP65 certification, and local video storage.

The floodlight camera, which went on sale earlier this month, also features a siren to scare off would-be burglars, a live video feed, and Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Eufy battery-powered Video Doorbell

Also on tap is a battery-powered version of Eufy’s Video Doorbell, complete with 2K resolution and WDR (wide dynamic range) support, up to 180 days of battery life, and local video storage.

Anker Like its wired predecessor, the battery-powered version of Eufy’s Video Doorbell comes with local video storage.

Slated for release in early 2020, the battery-power Video Doorbell also boasts people detection, plus compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Eufy Security Alarm Keypad

Rounding out Eufy’s latest home-security offerings is a battery-powered Security Alarm Keypad.

Anker Eufy’s battery-powered Security Alarm Keypad features a panic button, along with up to 180 days of battery life.

Set to arrive in December for $40, the keypad comes with comes with a 10-button numeric keypad, up to 180 days of battery life, “customized” security modes (no details on what those customized modes entail), and a panic button.

Updated shortly after publication to report that HomeKit Secure Video support won't be available on the EufyCam 2 until later in 2019.