The Arlo Pro 3 security camera boasts 2K resolution, color night vision, and a 160-degree field of view

The Arlo Pro 3 boasts 2K HDR resolution and adds several features that were previously only available on the top-of-the-line Arlo Ultra, including a built-in alarm, spotlight, and color night vision.

Just announced by Arlo with a sticker price of $500 for a two-camera set, the Arlo Pro 3’s 2K HDR resolution boosts the pixel count of the 1080p Arlo Pro 2 by about 80 percent. The Arlo Pro 3 also boasts two-way audio and a 160-degree field of view, up from 130 degrees on its predecessor.

The weather-resistant Arlo Pro 3 also borrows some key features from the 4K Arlo Ultra, which goes for a steep $400 for a single camera.

First up is the integrated spotlight, which can be activated automatically whenever the Pro 3 detects motion in an activity zone. Thanks to the spotlight, you also get color night vision, meaning no more grainy black-and-white video clips of after-hours activity on your doorstep. Then there’s the motion-activated siren, which can help frighten off potential intruders.

The Arlo Pro 3 also works with with Arlo’s full range of Ultra accessories, including a solar panel, outdoor 25-foot charging cables, and a dual-battery charging station.

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant, the new Arlo Pro 3 comes with a revamped SmartHub that offers optimized Wi-Fi and power performance, according to Arlo. The rechargeable Arlo Pro 3 offers between three to six months of battery life, Arlo claims.

The Arlo Pro 3 comes with a three-month trial of Arlo Smart Premier, a $10-a-month service that offers “advanced” AI detection, the ability to customize activity zones (which lets you pick and choose motion-detection areas within the camera’s field of vision), mobile lock-screen notifications, e911 emergency call service, and 30 days of cloud video storage.

We’ll have a full review of the Arlo Pro 3 once we’ve given it a thorough test drive.