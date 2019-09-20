CEDIA Expo 2019: There was a lot to see and hear at the annual confab for custom-installation professionals

Among the many trade shows in the audio/video industry, the CEDIA Expo is unique (the acronym, if you’re unfamiliar with this show, stands for Custom Electronics Design and Installation Association). It caters exclusively to those whose business is designing and installing customized systems in residential environments. Along with security and smart-home systems, a large part of the show is devoted to audio and video products—which is, of course, where my interest lies.

The show floor was filled with plenty of new products, more than I could experience in the two days I was there. Nevertheless, I did manage to cover a lot of ground, taking photos of just about everything I saw and heard for myself. We’ve assembled photos of the most interesting items I came across into a slide show. Enjoy!