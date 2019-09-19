Deal

This Sony 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV is nearly 50% off but you need to act fast

B&H Photo is selling the 55-inch 4K A8F TV with Android TV for $1,399, nearly half off its $2,500 retail price and the best price we've seen.

We can’t resist a good TV deal and today this B&H Photo sale caught our eye: You can get a 55-inch Sony Bravia A8F 4K OLED TV for $1,399, good for $1,100 off its retail price and the best price we’ve ever seen. But this sale ends at midnight ET, so you need to act fast.

This OLED TV has all of the trappings you expect from a modern set—4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision, DTS sound—but it also has a surprise inside: Android TV. Instead of a proprietary smart interface, Sony has teamed up worth Google to bring you the best of both worlds. That means you get Chromecast, Google Assistant, and the Google Play Store built in, along with Sony’s top-notch picture and sound quality.

When we reviewed the newer version of this set, we gave it four-and-a-half stars for “fantastic” picture quality, and “excellent” color and brightness, but didn’t find much of an improvement over this one. But that TV $2,800 one, making the price of this set all the more tantalizing.  

