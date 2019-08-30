Deal

This stunning 55-inch LG OLED smart TV is now just $1,597 (a 27% discount)

The LG 55-inch OLED55C9PUA smart TV comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, and boasts the superior picture quality that OLED delivers.

Smart TVs are pretty awesome in their own right, but adding the stunning visuals of OLED tech elevates them even further. And today you can get LG’s 55-inch OLED55C9PUA smart TV for $1,597, down from a list price of $2,197. This is a 27 percent discount, and a few hundred bucks lower than we normally see it.

This TV is feature-packed, with a whole lineup of customizable ways to watch. Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant bring voice control directly to the TV, while AirPlay 2 lets you connect to all your other compatible devices for a fully immersive entertainment experience. LG’s ThinQ AI also helps mold your entertainment to your preferences, while the OLED display packs color and clarity without needing a backlight, keeping the unit low-profile on your wall.

We really love OLED tech. As we state in our group test of best TVs, “OLED is still largely the Cadillac of TVs... There’s a luxuriousness to the image that OLED TVs from LG and Sony produce that appeals to many... Because each sub-pixel is its own light source, when a pixel is switched off, you get near perfect black.”

