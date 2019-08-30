This stunning 55-inch LG OLED smart TV is now just $1,597 (a 27% discount)

Smart TVs are pretty awesome in their own right, but adding the stunning visuals of OLED tech elevates them even further. And today you can get LG’s 55-inch OLED55C9PUA smart TV for $1,597Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $2,197. This is a 27 percent discount, and a few hundred bucks lower than we normally see it.

This TV is feature-packed, with a whole lineup of customizable ways to watch. Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant bring voice control directly to the TV, while AirPlay 2 lets you connect to all your other compatible devices for a fully immersive entertainment experience. LG’s ThinQ AI also helps mold your entertainment to your preferences, while the OLED display packs color and clarity without needing a backlight, keeping the unit low-profile on your wall.

We really love OLED tech. As we state in our group test of best TVs, “OLED is still largely the Cadillac of TVs... There’s a luxuriousness to the image that OLED TVs from LG and Sony produce that appeals to many... Because each sub-pixel is its own light source, when a pixel is switched off, you get near perfect black.”

[ Today’s deal: LG’s 55-inch OLED55C9PUA smart TV for $1,597Remove non-product link. ]