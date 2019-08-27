Samsung's 43-inch 'Frame' 4K TV is $780 (that's $520 off!)

A 4K TV is a great place to gather around when it's turned on, but when off, it's basically just a sad, black rectangle. Samsung's "The Frame" TVs, however, are much more interesting, doing double duty as a piece of art during their off-hours. And today, you can can get a great deal on one: Amazon's Woot is selling the 43-inch Samsung "The Frame" Premium 4K UHD TV for $780Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $1,300 and an all-time-low price.

As a TV, the Frame delivers a 4K UHD picture for a crisp and detailed viewing experience, while built-in smart capabilities allow you to navigate content with either the remote, your smartphone, or even just the sound of your voice. What really sets it apart, though, is its namesake frame function. A motion sensor will alert the TV to your presence, turning on the artwork of your choice when you enter a room. You can choose whatever art best fits your style with the help of the Samsung Art Store, which allows either subscription or piece-by-piece purchasing to get art from all kinds of artists, as well as your own photos as well.

Since Woot is an Amazon company, Prime members can get free shipping, though "The Frame" won't arrive in two days. As of this writing, Woot is estimating your set will arrive between September 6-12.

[Today's deal: 43-inch Samsung "The Frame" Premium 4K UHD TV for $780 on WootRemove non-product link]