This 50-inch 4K Insignia Smart TV is $250, its all-time low price

If you’re going to buy a new TV, you need to to buy a smart one. These models combine a standard TV and a streaming device into a single package to create a convenient, all-in-one home for your content. And today, the 50-inch 4K Insignia Smart TV Fire TV Edition is back to a low of $250Remove non-product link on Amazon, down 28 percent from a list price of $350.

This TV has the streaming power of Amazon’s Fire TV built in, so you’ll be able to watch content from all your streaming services, from Netflix to PlayStation Vue. You’ll also be able to watch cable or hook up your gaming console with the help of three HDMI ports. To make navigating through content a little easier, this TV comes with a Voice Remote with Alexa, so you can search, play titles, control other smart devices, and more with just the sound of your voice.

In addition, this TV features 4K Ultra HD for a crisp, vibrant picture. This smart TV has 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 2,300 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: 50-inch 4K Insignia Smart TV Fire TV Edition for $250Remove non-product link on Amazon. ]