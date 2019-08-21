Get this 8-piece Ring Alarm set and an Echo Dot for just $189

Solid home security systems can get pretty pricey, but today you can get the Ring Alarm eight-piece kit and the 3rd-gen Echo Dot on Amazon for a low of $189Remove non-product link, down from a bundled price of $239.

This kit includes all the essential pieces to start building out a home security system. The base station connects all the parts of the system to Wi-Fi, which allows you to connect the system to a mobile app for alerts. Meanwhile, a range extender ensures that all the parts—eight window sensors and two motion sensors—will receive an adequate signal. This system also comes with two keypads to disarm the system as needed.

As for the bundled-in 3rd-gen Echo Dot, we gave it 4 stars out of 5, noting its attractive design and improved sound quality as reasons to buy.

