Spotify family plans slated to get parental controls, including an explicit lyrics filter

Users of Spotify’s family plan will finally be getting some parental controls later this year, including a long-awaited filter for songs with explicit lyrics.

Spotify listeners in Ireland who are subscribed to the Premium Family Plan can already set explicit lyric filters for sub accounts, while the rest of the world will get the feature this fall, Spotify said in a press release.

Individual Spotify premium accounts already have an “explicit content” filter, but up until now, there was no way to manage the setting for the sub accounts within Spotify’s $15-a-month family plan, which allows up to six users in a household to listen to ad-free tunes.

Parental controls for explicit content have been a curious omission from Spotify’s Premium Family Plan. Apple Music, for example, already offers the ability to filter out songs with explicit lyrics for individual family members.

Besides the music filter, Spotify says it is rolling out additional features for Premium Family Plan users, including a Family Mix with music that “the whole family enjoys.”

Also new will be a Family Hub that’ll serve as a central location for adding and removing family members, updating your home address, and managing parental controls for your various family members.