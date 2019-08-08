PicoBrew’s MultiBrew beer-brewing appliance will make coffee, tea, and more at the push of a button

PicoBrew has made it easy to brew your own craft beer with its push-button Pico beer-brewing appliances, and now it’s looking to pour you the perfect cup of coffee.

Available for pre-order this fall, the PicoBrew MultiBrew promises to be more than just an eye-catching coffee machine.

Instead, the MultiBrew is designed to be a “brewing computer” that lets you brew coffee, tea, kombucha, chai, and other drinks using recipes that you can download via Wi-Fi. And yes, craft beer is still on the menu.

You can add your own ingredients or purchase compostable “PicoPaks” containing coffee beans, teas, grains, hops, or various other dry goods from a roster of more than 200 worldwide craft breweries.

The PicoPaks come in various shapes and sizes, handy for servings ranging from a single cup of coffee up to a five-liter keg of beer.

The black and stainless steel MultiBrew appliance features a color display and a dial for navigating the various “brew programs” you’ve downloaded via the device’s Wi-Fi connection.

The MultiBrew also features thermal steam injection technology that helps to ensure precision temperature control and brewing times, according to PicoBrew.

We’ve long been fans of PicoBrew’s line of beer-brewing devices, such as the Pico Model C and the Zymatic (which is more of a beer-brewing assistant rather than a push-button brewing machine).

Can the MultiBrew do for coffee and tea what the Pico does for beer brewing? We’ll let you know once we try it for ourselves.

Pricing for the MultiBrew is still up in the air, but the company is soliciting feedback about how people might like to use this new smart appliance on their website.