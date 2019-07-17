Samsung’s post-Prime Day TV and soundbar deals include its gorgeous 8K QLED TV

Think 4K video looks amazing? Wait until you feast your eyes on Samsung’s 8K QLED TV, which is getting a steep discount in the wake of Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung also has deals on its 4K TVs (hey, many of those are still pretty impressive), as well as some Dolby Atmos-capable soundbars.

Samsung Q900 8K QLED 75-inch smart TV

Among the best picks in Samsung’s TV and soundbar sale (running now through August 3) is Samsung’s tremendous Q900 8K QLEDRemove non-product link, a TV so eye-popping that it earned our Editors’ Choice award for smart TVs.

In our review of the 75-inch version, which is currently on sale for $5,000Remove non-product link (a whopping $2,000 off its list price), we called it Samsung’s best TV yet thanks to its top-notch color and motion quality, not to mention the “close to life-like detail” that 8K resolution affords.

If $5,000 still sounds like a lot for a TV, you could always opt for the $3,500 65-inch versionRemove non-product link ($1,500 off), or $2,500 for the 55-inch setRemove non-product link (a $1,000 savings).

Samsung Q80R 4K QLED 65-inch smart TV

If an 8K TV is too rich for your blood, try stepping down to a 4K set (yes, we’re already stepping down from 4K) with Samsung’s 65-inch Q80RRemove non-product link.

On sale for $2,000 ($800 off its list price), the Q80R features full-array LED backlighting, quantum dots for enhanced color, HDR support, and voice control via Bixby, Samsung’s digital assistant. Reviewers have praised the Q80R’s sturdy build quality, wide viewing angles, and deep black levels.

HW-Q90R Samsung Harman Kardon 7.1.4 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Samsung Samsung’s HW-Q90R soundbar supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X object-based sound formats.

Samsung’s top-of-the-line soundbar lets you hear object-based Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks in your home theater.

On sale for $1,400 ($300 off)Remove non-product link, the HW-Q90R is a 7.1.4 system, which means it can deliver front left, right, and center channels; left and right surround channels; left and right rear surround channels; and low-frequency effects via a wireless subwoofer. The system features 17 drivers in all, including two up-firing drivers in the soundbar itself and two upfiring drivers in the surround speaker cabinets (these bounce height sound effects off your celing), and two side-firing drivers in the soundbar that bounce surround effects off your walls.

The HWQ90R kit is Alexa- and Samsung SmartThings-compatible, and you can also stream tunes to it from your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth.

HW-Q70R Samsung Harman Kardon Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

If you have a smaller room—or a tighter budget—Samsung’s HW-Q79R also delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, but it doesn’t include the wireless rear-surround speakers (a wireless subwoofer is in the package). This soundbar is on sale for $500 (a $300 savings)Remove non-product link. Like it’s higher-end stablemate, this package also supports Bluetooth streaming, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.