Vizio’s discounted Dolby Atmos soundbar turns your living room into a sonic showcase

There’s no easier way to add object-based 3D sound to your living room than with a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, and this 3.1.2 model from Vizio is selling for a $200 discount.

On sale for $270 at Best Buy (looks like someone's trying to steal Amazon’s Prime Day thunder), the Vizio SB36312-G6 soundbarRemove non-product link features a pair of upward-firing drivers, along with a 5.0-inch wireless subwoofer for booming, low-end sound.

You can connect the soundbar to your TV and home theater components using its HDMI and Toslink ports, or you can stream tunes from your iPhone or Android phone via Bluetooth.

Installing the Vizio soundbar couldn’t be easier: simply place it in front of your TV, or mount it on a wall using the included bracket.

Vizio SB36312-G6 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbarRemove non-product link - $270 at Best Buy (was $470).