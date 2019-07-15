Deal

Vizio’s discounted Dolby Atmos soundbar turns your living room into a sonic showcase

Get Dolby Atmos the easy way.

TechHive |

Vizio’s discounted Dolby Atmos soundbar turns your living room into a sonic showcase
Vizio

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

There’s no easier way to add object-based 3D sound to your living room than with a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, and this 3.1.2 model from Vizio is selling for a $200 discount.

On sale for $270 at Best Buy (looks like someone's trying to steal Amazon’s Prime Day thunder), the Vizio SB36312-G6 soundbar features a pair of upward-firing drivers, along with a 5.0-inch wireless subwoofer for booming, low-end sound.

You can connect the soundbar to your TV and home theater components using its HDMI and Toslink ports, or you can stream tunes from your iPhone or Android phone via Bluetooth.

Installing the Vizio soundbar couldn’t be easier: simply place it in front of your TV, or mount it on a wall using the included bracket.

Vizio SB36312-G6 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar - $270 at Best Buy (was $470).

 
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon