iRobot Roomba robot vacuums get steep discounts on Amazon Prime Day

It’s never been cheaper to bust dust with this trio of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, each of which are selling for all-time lows during Amazon Prime Day.

First up is the Roomba 690, a Wi-Fi-enabled, automatically recharging vacuum designed to clean carpets and hard floors as it intelligently navigates its way around your rooms, halls, and furniture. Boasting a three-stage cleaning system, the Roomba 690’s Dirt Detect sensors zero in on particularly grimy areas, and you can control the vacuum with your voice via Amazon Alexa. The Roomba 690 is currently selling for $230, its lowest price ever.

Next comes the step-up Roomba 891Remove non-product link, which takes the 690’s cleaning features and adds a pair of multi-surface rubber brushes that work together to loosen dirt from your floors and carpets before pulling them in to the vacuum. Normally $449, the Roomba 891 is currently on sale for $300Remove non-product link, an all-time low.

Finally we have the Roomba 980, which combines the 690’s and 891’s vacuuming capabilities and tacks on “entire-level cleaning,” a clever feature that allows the Roomba to recharge and automatically pick up where it left off if it runs out of juice before cleaning an entire level of your home. This Amazon Alexa- and Google Assistant-compatible vacuum has a Prime Day price tag of $550, a 39 percent savings and (again) its lowest price ever.

iRobot isn’t the only robot vacuum manufacturer offering great deals today. Ecovacs is selling its well-reviewed Deebot 500 for just $170—that’s a $110 discount off its MSRP. Our robot vac expert recently praised this new model with a four-star review, complementing both its cleaning and its navigation skills.

Note: We hand-picked these Prime Day deals based on Amazon user reviews, discount information available at press time, and our own experiences with the products when applicable. We’ll update this article as more pricing information—and new deals—become available. In the meantime, check out more deals on our main Amazon Prime Day 2019 page.