This superb 65-inch Sony 4K TV kicks off Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Whether you’ve been eyeing your first 4K TV or thinking of trading up for a newer model, this year’s crop of Prime Day television deals is shaping up to be an enticing one.

One of the best deals we’ve spotted so far is the 65-inch Sony XBR65X850F, a 4K LCD TV that boasts HDR support, a bright IPS display with solid viewing angles (although no local dimming), four HDMI inputs, and the ability to install such streaming video apps as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video via the Google Play store.

We’re also expecting more TV deals as Prime Day gets underway, including 4K sets from Samsung. Stay tuned.

We hand-picked these Prime Day deals based on Amazon user reviews, discount information available at press time, and our own experiences with the products when applicable.

We’ll update this article as more pricing information—and new deals—become available.

