The Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals for cord-cutters

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to stock up on streaming players, smart TVs, and other cord-cutting gear, as both Amazon and its competitors are offering deep discounts on some of the best products out there.

Not all deals are worth your time and attention, however, so we’re sorting though them all and highlighting only the best. Here are the most worthy Prime Day deals for cord-cutters we’ve found so far. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day as we uncover more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 (reg. $50)

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 is the best Prime Day deal out there if you’re in the market for a new streaming player. The Fire TV Stick 4K is fast, supports the latest HDR formats (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+), offers powerful Alexa voice controls, and has TV volume/power/mute buttons built into its remote. Right now, it’s on sale for its lowest price yet.

Amazon’s regular Fire TV Stick is also on sale for $15, but we suggest spending the extra $10 on the 4K model even if you don’t have a 4K TV, as it loads apps faster and it’s much more responsive. And while Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is on sale for $70, pairing a Fire TV Stick 4K with Amazon Echo Dot ($22 on Prime Day) will provide most of same hands-free Alexa controls for $23 less, and you’ll get a faster streaming device with better HDR support to boot.

Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition TV for $100 (reg. $180)

Amazon

This 32-inch 720p from Toshiba has Amazon’s Fire TV software built right in, so you can control it by voice with Alexa and enjoy a bigger app selection than most other smart TVs. It’s back down to record low price of $100 on Prime Day.

Toshiba 4K HDR Fire TV Edition TVs on sale

Amazon

The first Fire TV Edition sets with Dolby Vision HDR just launched last month, but they’re on sale for the first time during Prime Day. The 50-inch model has the biggest discount at $280 (reg. $380), while the 55-inch model isn’t far behind at $360 (reg. $450). You can also save $70 on the 43-inch model, which is selling for $260 on Prime Day. Once your TVs arrive, use Amazon Prime to watch original series in glorious 4K HDR at no extra charge.

Best Buy: Logitech Harmony Remote and Hub for $50 (reg. $70)

Best Buy

The Logitech Harmony Hub is a handy universal remote with support for automated routines and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant. Want to create a voice command that turns on your TV, flips to the Fire TV input, scrolls to the PlayStation Vue app, and starts playing live TV? With a bit of setup, you can make it work. While the Hub alone used to cost $100, Hub and Remote bundles have come way down in price lately, and Best Buy now has the bundle for $50.

Roku Streaming Stick for $34 (reg. $49), Stick+ for $49 (reg. $59)

Vendor-supplied art

Prime Day has some good deals for folks who prefer Roku’s simpler interface and emphasis on free content over Amazon’s more ambitious software. The Roku Streaming Stick is on sale for $34, down from a regular price of $49 and $5 less than the promotional price we often see from Roku.

Discounts are also available on the 4K Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Ultra. Get the former for $49 or the latter for $69, for discounts of $10 and $30, respectively. The Steaming Stick+ is a fine upgrade for 4K TV owners, but the Ultra is only necessary if you want an ethernet connection, local USB media playback, or private headphone listening through the remote.

Roku is offering $5 discounts on its Premiere ($34) and Express ($24) streaming players as well, but we suggest skipping those as neither includes TV volume or power controls on their remotes, and they don’t support voice control either.

Sonos Beam soundbar for $359 (reg. $399), plus $100 in Amazon gift cards

Amazon

The Sonos Beam is a better soundbar for small- or medium-sized rooms than larger ones, but it still provides excellent overall sound quality and lots of features, including Apple AirPlay 2 support and either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice controls. This Prime Day deal knocks $40 off the regular price and throws in a pair of physical $50 Amazon gift cards, so you can give them to someone else or keep them for yourself.

Rakuten: 55-inch TCL R-Series TV for $529, plus $116 in rewards points

Rakuten

While it’s not a high-end TV, TCL’s 55-inch R-Series set offers great color accuracy and HDR performance for the price, plus it has Roku’s simple smart TV software built-in. Rakuten’s $529 price is the same as what you’ll find on Amazon during Prime Day—a nice deal, but nothing special—but it also includes 22% back in Rakuten Super Points. That adds up to $116 to use on a future Rakuten purchase, making for an excellent deal.

HDHomeRun Quatro tuner for $99 (reg. $150)

Best Buy

If you plan to build your own over-the-air DVR system with Plex, Channels, Emby, or HDHomeRun’s own DVR service, the HDHomeRun Quatro can play or record up to four over-the-air channels at once. It’s on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy, though the former is also throwing in a 14-foot ethernet cable and some cable ties. Best Buy also has the dual-tuner model for just $60, down from the list price of $100. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a PC, NAS box, or Nvidia Shield TV—plus a hard drive with ample storage—to handle the recordings.

LG 49-inch NanoCell TV for $565

Vendor-supplied art

LG’s NanoCell (or quantum dot) TVs are a great alternative to OLED sets, providing excellent color accuracy and screen brightness at slightly more affordable prices. The smallest of LG’s Nano 8 series is down to its lowest price yet at $565. The 65-inch version is also close to its record low of $1097, though this price has come and gone repeatedly over the past month or so.

Best Buy: Apple TV 4K for $170

Vendor-supplied art

While $10 off is a pretty pitiful discount by Prime Day standards, the overall rarity of Apple TV deals compels us to mention this one anyway. No other streaming box matches the Apple TV 4K on polish, and its software has made some major strides in recent months. Grab it from Best Buy for $170.