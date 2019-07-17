Scout’s $99 video doorbell promises to detect people rather than cars

The makers of a new, bargain-priced smart doorbell claim they’ve found a better way of detecting people on your doorstep rather than cars or critters.

Slated to go on sale today starting at $99, the Scout Video Doorbell boasts 1080p video recording, as well as a patent-pending “People Detection” feature that’s designed to recognize the general shape and size of humans as opposed to animals or cars.

Zeroing in on people could help the doorbell’s camera begin recording suspicious events more quickly than doorbells that rely on motion detection zones, Scout CEO Dan Roberts claims.

Besides its people detection features, the Scout Video Doorbell ships with black, white, and silver faceplates designed to match the look of your front door. The new device depends on your existing doorbell wiring for power, and will be available in two versions: A $99 model that’s compatible with analog doorbells, and a $105 SKU that works with digital doorbells.

Scout The three faceplates that ship with the Scout Video Doorbell are designed to blend in with your front door.

The Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell can connect directly to your home wireless network for standalone use, or you can integrate it with Scout alarms, motion sensors, and other security devices using the $120 Scout hub.

The doorbell is capable of two-way audio via the Scout app, perfect for answering your door remotely, while the integrated 1080p camera boasts a 180-degree field of view along with infrared night vision. You can also view a live feed of whatever’s happening on your doorstep, while a button on the app’s live feed lets you call the authorities.

To store captured video clips in the cloud, you’ll need to sign up for a monitoring plan. The lower-tier $9.99-per-month Scout plan includes mobile and email notifications, while cloud storage for a single camera costs an additional $2.99 a month. The pricier $19.99 monthly plan includes free cloud storage for your first camera, plus 24/7 professional monitoring.