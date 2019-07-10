LifeShield announces a $199 video doorbell with two-way audio and people detection

Owners of the LifeShield home security system can now add an HD video doorbell with two-way audio and people-detection technology to their security setups.

On sale now for $199, the LifeShield HD Video Doorbell connects to your Wi-Fi network and lets you answer the door remotely using the LifeShield mobile app.

The doorbell is designed to work with LifeShield’s range of home security devices, which includes siren-equipped base stations, motion sensors, numeric keypads, door and window sensors, and security cameras.

LifeShield LifeSheild’s new video doorbell features 1080p video capture and people detection.

True to its name, the LifeShield HD Video Doorbell features a 1080p camera with a 170-degree viewing angle and night vision, while the doorbell’s people-detection technology is designed to keep the device from mistaking cars, dogs, and other non-humanoids as intruders.

Two-way audio support lets you answer the door via the LifeShield app while you’re out of the house, handy for giving visitors the impression that you’re at home.

If the doorbell’s camera detects that someone’s at your doorstep, it can send you a notification as well as a video preview, giving you the chance to quickly screen visitors before answering the door.

Besides its compatibility with the LifeShield home security system, the doorbell’s IFTTT support allows it to integrate with compatible third-party smart devices.

Formerly a division of DirectTV, the once-independent LifeShield was acquired by home security stalwart ADT back in February.