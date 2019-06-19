Eufy RoboVac 11s Max review: This popular budget vacuum gets increased suction

Eufy has a new series of RoboVac robot vacuums featuring enhanced suction power and a redesigned dust collection system. The RoboVac 11S Max is the first release in what the company is calling the Eufy RoboVac Max series. It’s an upgrade of the RoboVac 11s, one of our current favorite budget robot vacuums.

Eufy has focused its improvements where it counts: on the cleaning. The 11s Max boasts suction power of 2000pa—up from 1300Pa on the 11s—allowing it to pull more debris from hard floors and from deep within carpet fibers. The increased suction has been coupled with a redesigned dustbin that features a wider wind tunnel and an inclined filter position that boosts its dust collection capability, while maintaining the 11s model’s 0.6-liter capacity.

Beyond these critical enhancements, the 11s Max is essentially the same vacuum as the 11s. It’s equipped with a roller brush and pair of spin brushes, plus four cleaning modes and Boost IQ technology to optimize vacuuming jobs. It offers the same combination of sensors in its front bumper and undercarriage to navigate obstacles, and it retains its predecessor’s 2.8-inch height, allowing it to easily slip under couches and cabinet toe spaces. The new model’s accompanying remote control is virtually the same as well, with a monochrome display and directional, mode, and scheduling buttons all in the same layout as the previous version.

Eufy The RoboVac 11s Max’s low height allows it to get under most furniture easily.

Setup and performance

The 11s Max does not pair with a companion app, so its setup requirements are minimal. You just snap on the two spin brushes and plug in the charging dock’s power cord. You’ll also need to install the two provided AAA batteries in the remote. You then just flip on the vacuum’s power switch and set it on the dock’s charging pins.

You can use the remote to start a cleaning session, or you can press the button on top of the vacuum. Auto mode is the most efficient and expedient for general cleaning, as it will optimize suction and speed on the fly. The other modes, which can only be activated from the remote, are tailored to more specific needs: Edge mode performs a reduced-speed cleaning along walls for 20 minutes before returning the vacuum to its dock. Spot mode does a two-minute spiral cleaning on an area of concentrated dirt. And Single Room mode, as its name implies, vacuums a confined space for 30 minutes. If you’d rather take control of the vacuuming yourself, you can you can steer the vacuum and adjust the suction using the remote control.

As with the 11s, I used the 11s Max for daily maintenance. Because it navigates in more or less a straight line until it bumps into an obstacle, it’s best to clear as much clutter as you can to facilitate the most efficient path through the room. It’s also essential to tidy up any device cables, as it tends to get easily ensnared in these (a zip tie is provided in the box to help with this). With sufficient room preparation, the 11s Max can get around with minimal supervision. It easily traversed my downstairs living area, rolling over transitions from carpet to hardwood and back without a hitch, and maneuvering around and under furniture with no problem.

Eufy The 11s Max returns to its dock and tops off its battery when it runs low.

More importantly, though, the step up in suction translated into more dirt, food crumbs, and pet hair lifted from my floors. The 11s Max won’t let you retire your stand-up vacuum—no currently available robot vacuum will—but it will enable you to call on its services far less frequently.

Bottom line

With the 11s Max, Eufy continues to underscore the point that you don’t need to strain your bank account to acquire a high-performing robot vacuum. Its simple setup, reliable navigation, and killer performance make it an excellent adjunct to your semi-regular cleanings with your stick vac.