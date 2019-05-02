New Blu-ray and DVD releases: Get your favorite movies on disc

If you prefer watching a movie on disc versus streaming it over the internet, we understand. A Blu-ray disc in particular provides you with better video quality, a more consistent experience, loads of special features, and a tangible product that can be added to your home entertainment collection and enjoyed anytime and anyplace.

These nine recent releases are worthy of your consideration.

First Man (2018)

Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz (Whiplash, La La Land) return with their third feature, a technical marvel that nonetheless lacks in the character department.

Although the 1969 moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin has been well-documented in many other movies and documentaries, First Man tries to get even more inside it with its up-close, rattling sound design and enveloping visual effects; it’s arguably the closest that normal viewers will get to the experience. But as the stoic, unmoved Armstrong, Ryan Gosling is trapped in a dull role, and as his stay-at-home wife, Claire Foy can do nothing but look perturbed.

Format: Blu-ray

Blu-ray Release date: January 22, 2019

1080p Region A

Commentary track by director Damien Chazelle, screenwriter Josh Singer, and editor Tim Cross; deleted scenes; featurettes: “Shooting for the Moon” (4 mins.), “Preparing to Launch” (4 mins.), “Giant Leap in One Small Step” (5 mins.), “Mission Gone Wrong” (3 mins.), “Putting You in the Seat” (7 mins.), “Recreating the Moon Landing” (6 mins.), “Shooting at NASA” (3 mins.), “Astronaut Training” (4 mins.) SRP: $34.98

The Grinch (2018)

The first feature-length version of the Dr. Seuss’ classic, Ron Howard’s 2000 live-action film was a vulgar monstrosity. This new, computer-animated version of The Grinch is much gentler and lighter, with bright Christmas colors, crisp movement, and a more fluid character arc.

None other than Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch, whose transformation now makes more emotional sense, and sweet Cindy Lou Who (voiced by Cameron Seely) spends the movie trying to catch “Santa Claus” so she can talk to him about her gift (which is, actually, something for her mother). The only odd touch is the hip-hop soundtrack, which is a little aggressive for the movie’s tone. Even so, The Grinch is good for 86 minutes of warm smiles come next holiday season, or, really, anytime.

Format: Blu-ray

Blu-ray Release date: February 5, 2019

1080p Region A

Featurettes: “From Green to Screen” (6 mins.), “Illuminating the Grinch” (5 mins.), “My Earliest Grinch Memories” (3 mins.), “Grinchy Gadgets” (3 mins.), “Songs from His Little Heart” (3 mins.), “Any Who Can Draw” (7 mins.), “Christmas Around the World” (2 mins.); interactive feature “Who’s Who in Who-Ville”; two lyric videos: “Cindy-Lou’s Yule Log,” “Production Babies;” 3 mini-movies: “Yellow Is the New Black,” “The Dog Days of Winter,” and “Santa’s Little Helpers”; the making of the mini-movies SRP: $34.98

Halloween (2018)

Unpredictable director David Gordon Green (George Washington, Pineapple Express, Stronger) turns to horror for the first time in his career, with this 11th film in the Halloween franchise. Like many others in the series, it erases everything that came before it, and references only John Carpenter’s original 1978 masterpiece.

Green shoots in widescreen and pays homage to the original, but adds his own unique, enthusiastic touches; it may not be terrifying, but it’s sometimes heart-stopping. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role as Laurie Strode; it’s exactly 40 years later, and she has become an angry, paranoid survivalist, while her grown daughter (Judy Greer) resents her. Of course, Laurie’s brother Michael Myers gets loose again...

Format: Blu-ray

Blu-ray Release date: January 15, 2019

1080p Region A

Deleted/extended scenes (13 mins.); featurettes: “Back in Haddonfield: Making Halloween” (6 mins.), “The Original Scream Queen” (3 mins.), “The Sound of Fear” (3 mins.), “Journey of the Mask” (3 mins.), “The Legacy of Halloween” (4 mins.) SRP: $34.98

The Hate U Give (2018)

20th Century Fox

Based on a young adult novel by Angie Thomas, The Hate U Give feels a great deal more relevant and more powerful than all the Twilights, Divergents, and Maze Runners in the world.

Amandla Stenberg gives an immense performance as Starr, a teen who lives in a tough, black neighborhood and commutes to an all-white prep school. She carefully keeps two separate identities for the two places, but her efforts are undone when she witnesses a white cop shooting her childhood friend; she must decide whether to risk everything and come forward. The late screenwriter Audrey Wells and director George Tillman Jr. take their time to flesh out the story and a host of layered supporting characters. Regina Hall and Russell Hornsby in particular are excellent as Starr’s parents. The title, inspired by Tupac Shakur, may sound off-putting and angry, but it’s a positive, empowering movie.