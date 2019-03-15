LG announces pricing and availability of its 2019 OLED smart TV lineup

LG announced today that its 55- and 65-inch C9- and E9-series OLED TVs will be available at authorized dealers beginning in April, with additional models and sizes hitting stores in May and June.

LG’s 55-inch C9 OLED (model number OLED55C9PUA) will cost $2,499, while the 65-inch version (model OLED65C9PUA) will be priced at $3,499. Both models will arrive in retail in April. The 77-inch C9 (model OLED77C9PUB) will become available in May, when it will sell for $6,999.

The first models in LG’s higher-end E9 series will also become available in April, when the 65-inch model OLED65E9PUA will go on sale for $4,299. That will be followed by the 55-inch OLED55E9PUA in June, which will cost $3,299.

Buyers will have to wait until June to acquire the top-of-the-line W9 LG Signature Series OLEDs—aka the “Wallpaper” line (pictured at top). Those 77- and 65-inch models will be priced at $12,999 and $6,999, respectively. LG says the availability of other OLED models will be announced later in the year, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out just how much its eye-popping rollable OLED will cost.

All of LG’s 2019 OLED TVs will support Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit technology and will have Google Assistant integration. Amazon Alex support will come later via a firmware update. LG’s highly regarded Magic Remote (our TV reviewer called it “the best in the industry”) has a built-in microphone for summoning digital assistants and controlling compatible smart home devices.

LG’s 2019 OLED lineup features Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound, as well as HDMI 2.1 to support 4K high frame-rate content, variable refresh rate, and enhanced audio return channel (eARC).