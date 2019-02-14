How to enable HDR in your Ring security camera

Ring is adding an HDR (high dynamic range) feature to its cameras, but it doesn't come switched on by default. HDR helps even out the bright and dark areas of an image to provide a better, more pleasantly exposed image.

In the context of a security camera, it could help see into dark corners better and stop images being washed out by harsh sunlight.

HDR is already ready in some Ring battery-powered cameras. If it isn't in yours, you'll have to wait for a firmware update to hit. Ring said HDR will be available in its wired cameras a little later.

Here's a look at a couple of images, one without HDR enabled and one with it switched on. Hopefully, the difference should be obvious.

Martyn Williams/IDG A Ring camera view with HDR switched off.

Martyn Williams/IDG A Ring camera view with HDR switched on.

So, now you've seen the difference it makes, here's how to switch it on:

Go into your Ring app, choose a battery-powered camera, click on the settings gear icon in the top right, and choose "video settings."

You'll find a toggle for HDR right there.

Martyn Williams/IDG Setting HDR in the Ring app.

And that's all there is to it.