Ring is adding color night vision to its security cameras

Ring says its adding a color nighttime video option to its smart home security cameras.
The feature was recently rolled out to all wired cameras in its range, and it will soon be available on battery-powered cameras as well, the company said.
The color night vision feature can be enabled in the Ring app.
- Select a Ring camera from the app home screen
- Hit the settings gear icon in the top right of the screen
- Hit the video settings button
- Toggle on or off color night vision
If it's not available in your camera, wait a few days for an automatic firmware update.
The difference it makes depends on what your camera is looking at and how bright it is outdoors. In my case, the difference was noticeable. I think the color image is more pleasing, but it's not a huge difference.
Here's a shot with night vision switched on (top) and switched off. It might have been more striking if the car in the foreground wasn't white.