News

Ring's founder says he's open to working with Google Assistant

Could Ring and Google put aside their business rivalry on behalf of consumer needs?

Senior Correspondent, TechHive |

Smart Home
Ring founder says he's open to working with Google Assistant
Ring founder says he's open to working with Google Assistant
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
ces19 tre 016 benjilock
Benjilock inventor tells us how it came to be and why it isn't networked Benjilock inventor tells us how it...
ces19 tre 008 firstalert
First Alert Onelink Bell and WiFi Mesh First Alert Onelink Bell and WiFi...
ces19 tre 010 ecovacsatmobot
Ecovacs Atmobot will travel your home, clean the air Ecovacs Atmobot will travel your...
ces19 tre 009 ecovacsozmo960
This robot vac recognizes the stuff on your floor and avoids it This robot vac recognizes the...
ces19 tre 005 googleinterpreter
We try Google Assistant's new interpreter mode We try Google Assistant's new...
tre19 004 arlosecuritysystem
Arlo previews its new security system Arlo previews its new security...
Ring's founder and chief inventor says he's working to expand support for more products and that could include Google Assistant
More like this

If you’re a Ring owner frustrated by the lack of Google Assistant support, help may be on the way. In an interview at CES on Tuesday, Ring founder and chief inventor Jamie Siminoff said one of the tasks facing him is expanding support for third-party products.

“I think we’re going to see over the next few years a lot of growth in the connecting of other products,” he said. “So at Ring you’re going to see us connecting with a lot of other third-party products where they’ve done a great job of building those things, like locks.”

Some of that is already happening. At CES this week, Ring announced new support for its Ring Alarm system and smart locks from Kwikset, Schlage and Yale.

But when it comes to smart assistant support, Ring offers Alexa and nothing else. That’s not a surprise, as Amazon acquired Ring last year and ever since then, customers have been wondering if support for Google Assistant would be coming.

I asked Siminoff about Google Assistant and he said Ring is open to working with all platforms.

“We’re looking at integrating with all the different types of platforms out there. It’s not just about keeping it internal,” he said.

I pressed further, asking if that means we might see Google Assistant functionality at some point in the future?

“Absolutely,” he said. “We would like to be integrated with every platform that’s out there, best choice for the customer. That’s what’s always most important for Ring as well as Amazon.”

Google Assistant is installed on more than a billion devices, many of them phones, and active users have increased four times in the last year, according to the Google. Adding support for Assistant could open up Ring to customers in the Google ecosystem who are interested in smart home technology, and want full functionality.

To comment on this article and other TechHive content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers technology news for IDG and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon