The Philips Hue lineup expands with three new outdoor fixtures and an outdoor sensor

Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, is once again expanding its lineup of outdoor Philips Hue lighting products. The company is showing three new wall-mounted fixtures and a Hue Outdoor sensor that can turn on any group of Hue lights—indoor or out—when someone walks by.

The battery-powered, weather-resistant, wireless sensor can be mounted outdoors and programmed via the Hue app to trigger any collection of Philips Hue lighting. This is both a convenience—because outdoor lights are invariably controlled by switches inside the house—and a security feature that could deter a would-be intruder from hanging around.

Motion-activated outdoor lights are common enough, but seeing lights come on inside the house at the same time might convince a miscreant that the home is occupied even if it isn’t.

Signify The new Philips Hue Outdoor sensor can turn on designated lights—inside your home and out—when anyone approaches.

The outdoor motion sensor has a detection range of 12 meters (39 feet) and an integrated light sensor, so that lights are turned on only when it’s dark. The outdoor version will cost $49.95 when it goes on sale in February. Philips also offers an indoor motion sensor, which earned a very positive review from us in 2017.

Signify’s three new Philips Hue outdoor luminaires will also be available in February. They are the $109.99 Philips Hue Welcome Home Light (which provides a single shade of bright white light), the $139.99 Philips Hue Discover Flood Light (which produces white and color ambiance light), and the $129.99 Philips Hue Econic family (in porch ceiling, pedestal, downlight, and uplight configurations. The ceiling version of the Econic is pictured up top.)