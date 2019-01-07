Sony goes big with 8K and hones its OLED technology

Sony’s big CES news is that it’s set to deliver 8K UHD resolution this year via its new Z9G smart TVs. Available in 85- and 98-inch flavors, the LED-backlit LCD TVs are designed to deliver immersive experiences in larger living spaces.

Details related to the audio capabilities of these 8K TVs are a bit muddy at the moment. Sony talks about about planar technology, but then mentions four speakers—not drivers or actuators—placed at the top and bottom of the TV. The images don’t give a lot of way, but Sony TVs always sound great, and the Z9G should be no exception.

Sony Sony’s new A9G 4K UHD OLED features a more powerful processor, which should result in fewer artifacts and better upscaling.

The company also announced the A9G, an upgraded version of the company’s highly rated OLED series. We’re sure there have been improvements, but the features and technology Sony has announced were already incorporated into the A9F. With LG’s flagship E9 now only available in 65-inch and larger models, the 55-inch version of the A9G will be the only top-tier OLED available in that smaller size. For fans of the larger screens the industry swears are the most popular, the A9G will also ship in 65- and 77-inch versions. The A9G does use the planar technology (the screen is the speaker) that we mentioned above.

Both the Z9G and A9G support HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and both will be capable of decoding Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Lesser tech

Also new this year will be the A8G OLED, available in 55- and 65-inch configurations. This TV features the same basic technology as the A9G, including the “acoustic surface” planar audio, but will be equipped with the less-powerful X1 Extreme processor.

LED-backlit LCD won’t be neglected either. Sony announced the all-new 950G series that will offer some mild improvements over current models. The 950G will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch flavors and will feature the same top-of-the-line X1 Ultimate processor found in the A9G.