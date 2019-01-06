Samsung will one-up itself at CES this year, adding a second model to its line of micro-LED televisions dubbed The Wall. It seems the 146-inch set it showed last year just wasn’t big enough. So this year, the company will unveil a new Wall that stretches a staggering 219 inches.

The Wall makes for great bragging rights for the very well off, but it’s just not all that practical for the typical consumer. So Samsung is bringing its micro-LED tech to a slightly more modest endeavor: A 75-inch 4K UHD model it’s calling The Window. A 75-inch display is still pretty big, but at least it will fit on the average living-room wall.

Martyn Williams/IDG Samsung's 75-inch Micro LED TV on show at CES 2019

The Wall series of TV is modular, in that it consists of multiple sub-panels that can be arranged to create different aspect ratios and shapes, as shown in the museumesque illustration below.

Samsung Modules of the Samsung Window TV shown in various configurations.

Micro-LEDs, much like OLEDs, are tiny, self-lit color pixels. As self-emitters, mLEDs can be turned completely off to facilitate true black, unlike LED-backlit LCD technology, where light bleed is a constant issue. Unlike OLEDs, mLEDs are not organic; as such, they’re not subject to decay or loss of brightness over time. Complete failure (rare), yes; degradation no.

Martyn Williams/IDG Samsung's 75-inch Micro LED TV on show at CES 2019

Back in the LED-backlit LCD world, Saumsung’s QLED quantum-dot TVs will go 8K UHD this year. The QLEDs are arguably the best LED-backlit LCD TVs on the market, so 8K will be a nice upgrade. Or it will be when material in that resolution actually starts to show up.

The 2019 versions of Samsung’s artsy The Frame and SERIF TVs will also be manufactured using Samsung’s quantum-dot technology; as such, they should offer even brighter images with truer color.