LG's rollable OLED TV hides away when you don't need it

LG kicked off CES 2019 with what’s sure to be one of the most talked about products at the show: a rollable OLED TV that appears and disappears from a base unit with the click of a remote control.

The 65-inch TV is the first to fulfill the long-held promise of a rollable TV display and could change the way living spaces are designed—if the technology proves reliable and catches on.

In a demonstration, it took about 15 seconds for the screen to fully appear. It’s an impressive piece of technology, made possible by a smooth-moving mechanism that raises and lowers the screen and keeps it steady.

Martyn Williams/IDG LG’s rollable OLED TV

The TV might remind some of retractable projection screens. Back in the day, the family would gather to view home 8mm movies or slides projected onto a screen that, when not in use, retracted into a small case for easy storage out of the way. You may remember them from school.

The LG rollable OLED TV does the same thing and means living rooms can be designed to look a bit less like a shrine to a television. That’s of course if you can afford it. LG didn’t say how much the TV will cost but it probably won’t be cheap. We’ll find out the price closer to launch, which is scheduled for the second half of 2019.

In addition to extending all the way up and down, the screen can be set in a third state (Line mode), where a portion of the screen is visible. This smaller screen is used as a visual interface and display for a music player, or to display a clock or an animation.

Martyn Williams/IDG LG’s rollable OLED TV can be set so only a portion of the screen is visible.

Look below and you’ll see this generation’s retractable display in its three states: fully extended, “line” mode where only about a quarter of the screen is visible, and fully retracted (front).

LG LG was a little light on the details, but we believe this is the TV fully extended, in “line” mode, and full retracted in to its stand/container.

The LG rollable OLED TV, model number, 65R9 is a very interesting piece of technology that bodes well for those that don’t want a massive TV overpowering their living space. Note that it will also be the first LG TV to support Apple's AirPlay 2 and Homekit.

This article was edited for clarity and the information about Airplay on 1/8/2019.