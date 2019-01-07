Meet Swidget, a smarter-than-average electrical outlet with interchangeable inserts

Buying smart home plugs and outlets is a “one size fits all” experience, so the clever Swidget smart wall outlet with interchangeable inserts caught our eye ahead of CES.

Retailing for only $40 and launching Monday, the outlet can be almost whatever you need, just by swapping out a removable insert in the center of the outlet. At launch, inserts are available to add a USB charger, a nightlight, or an emergency light to the outlet.

The inserts, which can be swapped in and out at any time, also enable outlet control based on various smart home connectivity protocols, including Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, and ZigBee. Swidget says additional inserts are coming, including motion sensors, aromatherapy modules, a real-time video camera, an air-quality sensor, and a carbon-monoxide sensor. The best part is they’ll cost only $6 each.

Swidget A USB charging port is just one of the many swappable inserts that can be plugged into the Swidget smart outlet.

Swidget’s price point is pretty much in line with what you’ll pay for smart outlets from the likes of GE/Jasco, Leviton, and others. Where we really think Swidget shines is in those swappable inserts. Provided they can keep them close to the advertised $6 price point, this could be an outstanding deal for smart home enthusiasts. Installation is the same as a traditional wall outlet, making it a DIY project for most.

We hope to stop by and see more of Swidget during CES.