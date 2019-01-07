Meet Swidget, a smarter-than-average electrical outlet with interchangeable inserts

Buying smart home plugs and outlets is a “one size fits all” experience, so the clever Swidget smart wall outlet with interchangeable inserts caught our eye ahead of CES.
Retailing for only $40 and launching Monday, the outlet can be almost whatever you need, just by swapping out a removable insert in the center of the outlet. At launch, inserts are available to add a USB charger, a nightlight, or an emergency light to the outlet.
The inserts, which can be swapped in and out at any time, also enable outlet control based on various smart home connectivity protocols, including Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, and ZigBee. Swidget says additional inserts are coming, including motion sensors, aromatherapy modules, a real-time video camera, an air-quality sensor, and a carbon-monoxide sensor. The best part is they’ll cost only $6 each.
Swidget’s price point is pretty much in line with what you’ll pay for smart outlets from the likes of GE/Jasco, Leviton, and others. Where we really think Swidget shines is in those swappable inserts. Provided they can keep them close to the advertised $6 price point, this could be an outstanding deal for smart home enthusiasts. Installation is the same as a traditional wall outlet, making it a DIY project for most.
We hope to stop by and see more of Swidget during CES.