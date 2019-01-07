Honeywell Home T-Series smart thermostats from Resideo feature room-monitoring sensors

This is the first time Resideo (pronounced “re-sid-ee-o”) will be on the CES show floor, showing new products following last year’s spinoff from parent company Honeywell. Resideo will unveil two new T-Series smart thermostats that will be marketed under Honeywell Home brand: The Honeywell Home T9 (for consumers) and T10 Pro (for professional installers).

Both devices build on the capabilities of earlier Honeywell thermostats, specifically the Lyric. The Lyric was short on features as compared to higher-end competitors such as Nest and Ecobee, but you couldn’t go wrong for the price: We named the Lyric T5 our favorite budget thermostat last year.

What makes the Honeywell Home T9 and T10 Pro different from their predecessors, and potentially better than the competition, is their compatibility with special smart room sensors. These sensors allow the T9 and T10 Pro to measure temperature and humidity in the rooms in which they're placed. Onboard motion detectors also inform the thermostats as to which rooms are occupied, so that your HVAC system heats and cools based on the areas of your home that are actively being used, instead of the conditions surrounding the thermostat itself.

Resideo The Honeywell Home T9 smart thermostat supports up to 20 room sensors to eliminate hot and cold spots (two sensors are bundled with the $200 device).

Up to 20 of these sensors can be paired within 200 feet of the main thermostat, each giving the homeowner the capability to dial in appropriate conditions where it’s needed. While the thermostat itself requires a C (common) wire for power, the individual room sensors run off of two AAA batteries and can be attached to a wall using the included removable adhesive strip.

While the Honeywell Home T9 can’t control specific vents automatically to achieve a desired temperature, it will intelligently adjust the heating or cooling in order to balance out hot and cold areas. Over time, the thermostat will learn the user’s preferences and schedule, much like the Nest’s thermostats do.

Homeowners with HVAC systems that include an integrated humidifier will want to step up to the Honeywell Home T10 Pro. You’ll need to have that model professionally installed, as it is only available through professional contractors.

Resideo says it expects the Honeywell Home T9 and two room sensors to sell for $199.99 when it comes to market this spring. Additional room sensors will cost $79.99 for a package of two.