Ring launches a smart home lighting range

The home security company has a new lighting range that expands motion detection around your home.

Senior Correspondent, TechHive

The new lights come with sub-$100 price tags and will extend a motion zone around your home
Ring is launching a new range of smart lighting that will brighten areas around your house while beefing up motion detection capabilities, and hook into Ring video cameras and doorbells.

The new range initially includes eight products and is likely to be welcomed by current Ring owners—especially because all of the units cost less than $100.

Users will be able to set it so that motion detected by one light switches on others. For customers with a Ring security camera or Ring doorbell  and a Ring Protect Plus subscription, it will be possible to trigger video recording when a motion sensor is triggered. This will effectively give a house an expanded single motion-detection zone rather than lots of smaller individual zones.

The new products include the Ring Floodlight Wired, a two-light floodlight with motion sensor that will mount into an existing lighting junction box on a wall. This can easily take the place of an existing home security light; output is 2,000 lumens. It will cost $70.

Ring will also sell a battery-powered version of the floodlight with an output of 600 lumens. That also has two lights and will cost $50.

190106 ring floodlight 2 Ring

The Ring Floodlight Wired

One step down is the Ring Spotlight, a battery-powered light with motion detector. Because it’s battery powered, it can be easily installed almost anywhere. It will cost $40. A big question to be answered will be the battery life, although Ring does an excellent job keeping power consumption low on its cameras.

190106 ring spotlight 2 Ring

The Ring Spotlight

For lighting pathways, there’s the Ring Pathlight. Each one features its own motion sensor, is battery powered, and will cost $30.

190106 ring pathlight 1 Ring

The Ring Pathlight

The Ring Steplight is also battery powered and intended to illuminate steps and the edges of decks and porches. It also packs a motion sensor and will cost $18.

190106 ring steplight 1 Ring

The Ring Steplight

Ring will also sell a replacement smart transformer that can be used to switch on and off conventional low-voltage landscape and pathway lighting so, if you have a wired outdoor lighting system already, you don’t need to replace it. The transformer will be the most expensive item in the product range at $100.

Ring says the system has a range of 1,000 feet (305 meters) thanks to the use of a proprietary radio protocol that networks the products together. Ring’s existing smart home security gadgets use Wi-Fi, but that doesn’t work well over long distances and can be power hungry.

Signals from and to the lighting units are handled by a hub, which needs to be connected to an outlet. It communicates with the devices and also connects to a home Wi-Fi network for interfacing with other Ring products. The Ring Bridge will cost $50.

190106 ring bridge 1 Ring

The Ring Bridge

The Ring Smart Lighting products are available for pre-order starting today and will ship on March 6. They’ll initially be available in the U.S. and appear in other countries later in 2019.

Ring also said it’s working on additional smart lighting products and power options, such as solar, but gave no details on when they might be available.

Martyn Williams covers technology news for IDG and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

  
