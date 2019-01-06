News

Ecovacs' new robot vacuum uses AI to recognize the stuff on your floor

With the Deebot Ozmo 960 you won't have to clean up before using your cleaner!

Senior Correspondent, TechHive |

Smart Home
This robot vac recognizes the stuff on your floor and avoids it
This robot vac recognizes the stuff on your floor and avoids it
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
ces19 tre 008 firstalert
First Alert Onelink Bell and WiFi Mesh First Alert Onelink Bell and WiFi...
ces19 tre 010 ecovacsatmobot
Ecovacs Atmobot will travel your home, clean the air Ecovacs Atmobot will travel your...
ces19 tre 007 ringlighting
Ring debuts a Smart Lighting range Ring debuts a Smart Lighting range
ces19 tre 006 ringdoorviewcam
Ring's CEO explains the Door View Cam Ring's CEO explains the Door View...
tre19 003 arloultra4k
This is Arlo's 4K security camera This is Arlo's 4K security camera
tre19 004 arlosecuritysystem
Arlo previews its new security system Arlo previews its new security...
Ecovacs has built image recognition into the Deebot Ozmo 960
More like this

It’s one of the ironies of technology: If you own a robot vacuum cleaner, you need to scurry around the house pre-cleaning the floor of cables, socks, and other byproducts of our busy lives so the vacuum doesn’t end up getting stuck on them.

Ecovacs says it’s solved this problem with an artificial intelligence system in its new Deebot Ozmo 960. The robot vacuum cleaner packs an object and environmental recognition system that can recognize “select” obstacles lying on the floor and avoid them. The list includes things like socks, charging docks, and cables.

If it works, it could be quite useful.

Many robot vacuum cleaners already have sensors that detect and avoid large objects, such as table legs and chairs, and some even map out their surroundings for more efficient cleaning.

But leave a charging cable lying on the floor and it’s almost guaranteed the vacuum will find it, run over it, and end up with it tangled around its brushes, unable to continue cleaning until its owner comes home and rescues it.

deebot ozmo 960 navi Ecovacs

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 960

Recognizing the privacy concerns around collecting images in a home, Ecovacs says the cleaner won’t store any images and won’t send them back to the company, although you can opt-in to provide data to help improve the AI technology.

The Deebot Ozmo 960 was announced at CES on Monday but it won’t be available until summer 2019, so until then, check out TechHive’s picks of the best robot vacuum cleaners currently on the market.

At about the same time, Ecovacs is also planning to launch its latest mobile air purifier, the Atmobot.

The device uses ultrasonic and laser sensors to create a map of its surroundings so it can navigate around a house like the robot vacuum cleaners. Using the map, it picks out a spot to park itself and run its air purification system and, once air quality is acceptable, moves to another spot in the home to run again.

m9h9289 Ecovacs

The Ecovacs Atmobot

The result, says Ecovacs, will be clean and fresh air throughout the house without the hassle of moving a portable air purifier from room to room.

If users don’t like the spot the Atmobot chooses, they can set a new one manually using the companion app.

Prices for both products were not announced.

To comment on this article and other TechHive content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers technology news for IDG and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon